The Guardian: The Study by Bin Hubbard on Bin Salman Is Full of Terrifying Details

The British newspaper, The Guardian, said today, Tuesday, that the study conducted by the researcher and writer Bin Hubbard on the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is full of terrifying details.

The most recent of which was last March’s arrests by bin Salman, which is another reminder of the crown prince’s cruelty in enhancing his ambition to power. Among the detainees were his uncle and cousin, the former crown prince.

The Guardian report indicated that the ongoing war in Yemen began since bin Salman assumed the position of Minister of Defense, which is among other continuous news events, including the forced kidnapping of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the killing of the Saudi journalist Khashoggi in Riyadh’s embassy in Turkey.

The report said that the book entitled “The Rise of Bin Salman to Power” written by researcher Hubbard spoke about the life of Bin Salman. The author relied on dozens of interviews with a number of princes who were arrested on the orders of the Crown Prince and imprisoned at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

The researcher devoted another chapter to Bin Salman’s three-week visit to America in 2018, in which he met the manager of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and sent remarkably positive messages to Israel, which raised Palestinian concerns.

This prompted Americans who embraced his vision of change to turn a blind eye to his recklessness.

The report also pointed out that Saud Al-Qahtani, head of the Crown Prince’s Court and head of the brutal Rapid Intervention Group, is the mastermind of the monitor campaigns of phone calls, killing Khashoggi and sending links used for hacking to Jeff Bezos, manager of Amazon, as well as the researcher Hubbard.