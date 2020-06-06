Ministry of Fisheries Condemn UAE, Eritrean Assaults Against Yemeni Fishermen

YemenExtrs

The Ministry of Fisheries condemned the attacks on Yemeni fishermen by the Eritrean and Emirati forces.

The ministry said in a statement of condemnation issued by it today, Saturday, that Yemeni fishermen are subjected to repeated assaults by Eritrean and Emirati naval boats while they are at sea fishing in order to search for their livelihood for them and their families. The latest attack was against 2 boats carrying Yemeni fishermen by Emirati boats. One of the boats was emptied and everything in it was confiscated, and 19 fishermen were crammed in it after the UAE forces seized the other boat.

In the statement, the ministry appealed to the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to act and stop these attacks and crimes that Yemeni fishermen are exposed to by the countries of aggression.