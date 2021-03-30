Telecommunications sectors incur 2 billion riyals losses in Sana’a

YemenExtra

The telecommunications sector in Sana’a suffered material losses as a result of the U.S.-Saudi aggression amounting to 2.322 million riyals.

The Office of Telecommunications confirmed in a statement received by Saba that the aircraft of aggression completely destroyed 19 buildings, networks, and strengthening stations in various directorates.

The office explained that direct targeting by the coalition for the telecommunications sector caused the burning and failure of dozens of ground cables.

The Office considered the targeting and destruction of communications services a crime and violation of international norms and laws.