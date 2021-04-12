The Disposal of 240 Tons of Rotten Seeds provided by FAO

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation destroyed tons of spoiled seeds in Al-Hodeidah governorate, which were provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The quantity that was dumped was estimated at more than 240 tons of rotten seeds provided by the FAO humanitarian organization and was going to be which be distributed to farmers in Yemen.

The Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, Abdul-Wahab Al-Khail, head of the destruction committee, explained that the quantity that was destroyed is from the aid provided by organizations such as the FAO, which claim that they are helping Yemeni farmers, stressing that these seeds are toxic seeds and lethal to the crops and even the soil.