April 25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, a number of 19 raids were conducted on the Serwah district, as well as two raids on the Medghal district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 90 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source from the operation’s room explained that the violations included two aerial raids using drones on Al-Faza, the hovering of 5 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.

Moreover, the violations also included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi, artillery shelling using 177 shells (15 violations), and 63 violations using diverse weapons.