Bin Salman adopts unprecedent, soft tone toward Yemeni Houthi

YemenExtra

Mohammed bin Salman made his comments in a television interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

He reiterated the Saudi government’s plan to end the Yemen conflict.

He called on the Yemeni Ansarullah movement to get into negotiations with all Yemeni groups so as to ensure the rights of all Yemenis and the interests of the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince also adopted a more diplomatic language, saying that the Houthis enjoy Yemeni and Arabic temperaments and traits.

Bin Salman claimed that Riyadh’s concern about Ansarullah’s power is natural and that any country will not allow militants or armed organizations to have moved on its borders.

Mehr