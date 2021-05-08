Leader of Revolution confirms Yemeni people’s firm position in support of Palestinian people

YemenExtra

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, on Thursday affirmed the Yemeni people’s faith stance in supporting the Palestinian people and standing by the axis of resistance to liberate the sanctities.

“We affirm our standing by all the peoples of our nation in all their issues and grievances,” Sayyed Abdulmalik said in a speech this evening, on the eve of the International Quds Day.

He urged the Yemeni people to record an honorable presence on the Quds Day, which marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as they did in all past years.

The Leader of the Revolution explained that the timing of the Quds Day on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan indicates that “Al-Quds is a responsibility and part of Muslims’ faith obligations.”

“We are concerned with moving against the Israeli danger,” he said. “In addition, we, as an Islamic nation, are in a position of religious responsibility before Allah to move in support of the Palestinian people and confront the threat of the enemy.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik mentioned that in exchange for the Western move and the arrival of the Jews to Palestine, there was no serious move from the Ummah towards this danger.

He indicated that the move that took place failed to achieve its goals, which led to the exacerbation of the Zionist threat in Palestine.

The leader of the revolution indicated that the experience of Hezbollah and the Gaza Strip and its successive successes were among the factors affecting the path of the Palestinian cause.

“The internal reality of the nation, officially and popularly, had a role in empowering the enemy of targeting our nation,” he said, adding “Part of our confrontation with the Israeli enemy is to correct our internal situation.”

The Leader of the Revolution affirmed that the Israeli enemy is not just an enemy like the rest of the enemies, but rather it is the most hostile to the Muslim nation according to the text of the Holy Qur’an.

He referred that the Zionist entity was born out of crimes and genocide and had committed the most heinous massacres against the Palestinian people and the nation.

Sayyed Abdulmalik explained that the Zionists are keen to separate the nation and they succeeded in creating political barriers.

“The Zionists are working hard to prevent our nation from possessing military capabilities,” he said. He pointed out, in this regard, that Israel showed its annoyance with Iran, the Yemeni people’s capabilities, and the arsenal of Hezbollah and the Palestinian mujahideen.

Concerning peace, Sayyed Abdulmalik explained that the Zionists present the “Peace” title to deception only, saying “the peace offered by the Zionists has no actual content other than surrendering to them and implementing their plans and plots.”

“We have to work to fortify our inner square and activate the boycotting weapons for American and Israeli goods,” he added.

Sayyed Abdulmalik affirmed that the boycott weapon is effective and that every person can do it, and it is one of the least things that should be done.

He said that Israel is annoyed with the Yemeni people and upset about its development of military capabilities because it is accompanied by awareness and a steadfast position.

Source: saba