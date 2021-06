YemenExtra

The Air forces on Monday morning carried out an offensive operation at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushit, armed forces spokesman said.

The air force targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with a Qasef-2k drone, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’i said, stressing that the attack was accurate.

He indicated the attack came in response to the escalation of aggression and the continuation of the siege on the Yemeni people.