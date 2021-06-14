The Injury of a Civilian by Saudi Shelling in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was injured today, Monday, as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted Shada district, near the border in Saada governorate. A fresh crime conducted by the Saudi regime forces against civilians living in bordering districts within the Saada governorate.

Yesterday, Sunday, two citizens were killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raq area, Monabbeh district, while a citizen was injured by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Shada border district.

The Saudi aggressors bomb the border areas on a daily basis with artillery and missiles, causing the destruction of entire villages and the displacement of residents, whom dozens of them lost their lives, including children and women.