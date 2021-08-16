Minister of State Alia Faisal Abdullatif met in Sana’a on Sunday with Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, the Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen coordination and joint action to develop the relief mechanism for organizations operating in Yemen.

The meeting also touched on the aggression’s attackes on the health sector, which caused the deterioration of the medical services and the severe shortage of medical supplies that put the country on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

In the meeting, the Minister of State reviewed the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the continued aggression and blockade, through which the countries of the aggression prevent entering the ships of oil derivatives and various goods.

She referred to the flagrant violations suffered by fishermen, as well as the arrest, abduction, and torture of Yemeni citizens in the secret prisons of the Aggression.

The minister called the OCHA official to support the vital sectors, notably the health sector, and pay more attention to the situation of displaced persons, rehabilitation of schools and the educational process in Yemen.

Mohammad expressed sorrow for the continuing displacement and its negative impact on the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of the ongoing conflict.

resource : SABA