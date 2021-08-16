Massive oil tanker arrives in Shabwah governet

A giant oil tanker has arrived at the port of Bir Ali in Shabwah province, in preparation for the illegal smuggling of a huge amount of Yemeni oil.

A source at the Yemeni Oil Ministry said on Sunday that the oil giant Sarasotaa has arrived at Bir Ali port coming from South Korea, with the intention of stealing more than 100,000 tons of Yemeni crude oil.

The source added that the tanker was docked with the help of the tug noats coming from the Port of Fujairah.

The source predicted that the value of the looted oil is equivalent to 69 million dollars.

The source concluded his statement that the ports of the in occupied areas such as the Port of Dhiba and the Port of Bir Ali have been witnessing the looting of Yemeni crude oil, with the destination known only to powerful loyalists to the Saudi-led coalition invasion and occupation

