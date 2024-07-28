Capital Sana’a, key provinces to benefit from urban renewal

Deputy Presidential Office Director Fahd El-Ezzi on Sunday underscored the urgent need for implementing urban plans across Yemen to curb haphazard construction and enhance urban aesthetics.

A meeting convened to discuss urban plans for Sana’a and the provinces of Hodeida, Amran, and Jawf revealed that Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat has mandated swift execution of these plans, accompanied by comprehensive solutions to existing challenges.

El-Ezzi emphasized the importance of governors overseeing the implementation of neighborhood-level plans, identifying obstacles, and tracking progress. “We cannot afford to let these plans gather dust,” he warned, stressing the urgency of forming technical committees to address implementation hurdles.

Ibrahim al-Mansour, head of the General Authority for Land, Survey, and Urban Planning, outlined the authority’s progress in developing 524 urban plans nationwide. While 121 plans are currently being implemented, 139 are in the initial approval phase for paving, and 264 are in development.

Despite resource constraints, the authority is committed to completing plans for all governorates, al-Mansour stated.

Governors and officials emphasized the critical role of technical support and aerial imagery in facilitating plan implementation. The meeting resulted in a decision to commence road paving within three months based on approved plans and to establish joint technical committees to resolve implementation challenges.

Specific plans for Hodeida, Sana’a, and Amran provinces were reviewed, with a focus on overcoming implementation hurdles. Sana’a was tasked with expediting procedures for the airport road network plan, while Amran was given a three-month deadline to complete its plans.

resource : Saba