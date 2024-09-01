Millions of Yemenis hold protests in solidarity with Gaza

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital Sana’a and other cities Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under the slogan “Our support for Gaza,Aqsa is responsibility.

Responding to the call of the leader of the revolution, they gathered in over 330 squares across Yemen. They waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags, and chanted slogans in support of Palestinians as they reaffirmed their support for Gazans who are subjected to Israel’s US-backed genocidal war.

The participants condemned and expressed outrage against Israeli forces for ripping up pages from the Muslim holy book of Quran and burning them at the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza.

They also expressed backing for Yemeni Armed Forces’ pro-Palestinian maritime operations against Israeli-affiliated merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

They carried banners demanding a boycott of American and Israeli products.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.