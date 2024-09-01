Yemeni forces strike ship in Gulf of Aden

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a military operation targeting the ship “GROTON” in the Gulf of Aden, Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a televised statement this evening.

“This action was taken because the owning company violated the decision prohibiting entry into the ports of occupied Palestine,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e elaborated .

He added, “The operation was conducted by the Naval Forces, the Drone Air Force, and the Missile Force, resulting in a precise and direct hit on the ship.”

“This is the second attack on the ship after the first one on the third of August of this year,” the spokesman said .

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their success in preventing “Israeli” navigation in the Red Sea and enforcing the decision to ban navigation in the declared area of operations on all ships linked to the “Israeli” enemy or those dealing with it, regardless of their destination, or ships belonging to companies connected to this enemy, according to Sare’e.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm the continuation of their naval operations in their designated operation area and their ongoing support for the brave Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the West Bank until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted,” the brigadier general stressed.