Air defenses shoot down American aircraft in Saada

Within the battle of the Promised Conquest and the holy jihad in support of the flood of Al-Aqsa and triumphing for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The air defenses of the Yemeni Armed Forces shot down an American MQ_9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Saada Governorate.

This aircraft is the eleventh of its type that our air defenses have succeeded in shooting down during this battle.

Earlier, the Israeli enemy, with American support, launched 17 air-raids on several civilian facilities in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, including the port and the power station, which led to the martyrdom of 5 citizens and the injury of 57 as a final toll.

This criminal aggression will not deter the Yemeni people and their armed forces from performing their religious, humanitarian and moral duty towards the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and this crime will be responded to with escalating military operations against this criminal enemy during the coming period.

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces