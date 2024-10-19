The leader of the Yemeni revolution: We will continue escalation and will never abandon Palestinian people

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, confirmed on Friday the continuation of the Yemeni jihadist military operations at sea and by missiles and drones against the Zionist enemy within the framework of the fifth stage of escalation.

“No matter what the enemies’ plots, the American bombing and aggression against our country, we will never give up supporting the Palestinian people,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik stressed in a speech he delivered this evening on the martyrdom of head of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik offered deep condolences to Sinwar’s family, the Hamas movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, all the Mujahideen in Palestine, the Palestinian people, and the Islamic nation.

He said that “the great Mujahid Yahya Sinwar, head of the political bureau of Hamas, was martyred for the sake of Allah in the field of confrontation, heroism, and honor.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik stated that Sinwar fought fiercely against Israeli aggression despite the siege and betrayal of Arab and Islamic surroundings.

He argued that the enemy’s belief that Sinwar’s martyrdom would lead to the collapse of the resistance is delusional, as the Al-Qassam Brigades continue to defend its people and holy sites