Lebanese Resistance targets “Karmiel” settlement with a barrage of rockets

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced today, Thursday – Hezbollah, targeting the occupied settlement of Karmiel with a barrage of rockets and achieving direct hits.

A statement by the resistance said, “In response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, our mujahideen bombed the occupied settlement of Karmiel with a barrage of rockets and achieved direct hits.”

The statement confirmed the resistance’s continuation in “destroying the strongholds of the enemies and operations to resist the Zionist occupation, and in support of our people in Gaza.”