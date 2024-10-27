The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Hezbollah launches 48 military operations against Zionist forces

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, carried out several operations to confront the “Israeli” enemy’s attempts to advance along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as multiple operations against sites, bases, and gatherings of the “Israeli” army and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

In a series of statements issued on Friday, Hezbollah confirmed that the operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing its brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The statements as follows:

1- At 18:00, on Thursday afternoon, 24-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of strike drones on a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Kfar Giladi” quarry, hitting the targets precisely.

2- At 17:30, on Thursday afternoon, 24-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers near the settlement of “Ya’ara,” hitting the targets precisely.

3- At 08:00, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Al-Taybeh with a rocket barrage.

4- At 09:00, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces between “Misgav Am” and Al-Odaisseh with a rocket barrage.

5- At 09:30, within the framework of the Khaybar series of operations and in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy and with the call “We are at your service, Nasrallah”, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Carmel” base (south of Haifa) with a qualitative missile barrage.

6- At 10:00, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces north of “Kfar Giladi” with a rocket barrage.

7- At 11:00, targeted the “Habushit” site with a barrage of rockets.

8- At 13:00, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces in the “Manara” settlement with a rocket barrage.

9- At 13:00 , targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces in the vicinity of the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

10- At 13:10, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces on the outskirts of Marwahin with two guided missiles, inflicting confirmed casualties on them.

11- At 13:20, targeted a Merkava tank on the outskirts of Marwahin with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

12- At 13:20, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces in the “Shoumera” barracks with a rocket barrage.

13- At 13:30, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces in the “Malikiyah” settlement with a rocket barrage.

14- At 13:30, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Baghdadi site, hitting its targets precisely.

15- At 13:35, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun with artillery shells.

16- At 13:50, targeted a gathering of the “Israeli” enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun with a rocket barrage.

17- At 13:50, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces in the “Malikiyah” settlement with a rocket barrage.

18- At 15:00, targeted the settlement of “Karmiel” with a large rocket barrage.

19- At 15:00, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

20- At 16:00 , targeted, for the second time, a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

21- At 16:15, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

22- At 16:30, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted a Hermes-450 drone over the Nabatiyeh Iqlim region with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

23- At 16:35, targeted a Merkava tank near the “Misgav Am” site with a guided missile, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew.

24- At 16:40, targeted a Merkava tank on the Markaba-Odaisseh road with a guided missile, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew, and forcing an accompanying Zionist force to withdraw to the Al-Abad site.

25- At 17:00, launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the “Filon” base (the headquarters and emergency warehouses of the 36th and 210th Divisions) east of the city of Safad, and hit their targets accurately.

26- At 17:00, targeted two Merkava tanks on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh with two guided missiles, which led to their burning and the killing and wounding of their personnel.

27- At 17:00, after an “Israeli” ground force supported by a Merkava tank advanced towards Houla, and upon its arrival at the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew. They showered the “Israeli” ground force with machine guns and rockets, killing and wounding them.

28- At 17:00, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces on the outskirts of the town of Houla with a barrage of rockets.

29- At 17:00, targeted, for the third time, a gathering of enemy “israeli” forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

30- At 17:20, targeted a Zionist force consisting of 12 soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh with a guided missile that caused confirmed injuries to them. After 20 minutes, a Hummer military vehicle intervened with 4 soldiers inside to support the first force, so the fighters targeted it with a guided missile, which led to their deaths and injuries.

31- At 17:30, targeted the “Israeli” enemy artillery position in “Neveh Ziv” with a barrage of rockets.

32- At 17:30, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces in the settlement of “Misgav Am” with a rocket barrage.

33- At 17:45, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” forces at the Al-Manara site with artillery shells.

34- At 17:45, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a barrage of rockets.

35- At 17:45, targeted an “Israeli” force consisting of 4 soldiers near a vehicle in the Wazzani neighborhood in the town of Kfar Kila, killing and wounding them.

36- At 17:50, targeted a second “Israeli” force consisting of 3 soldiers near a vehicle in the Wazzani neighborhood in the town of Kfar Kila, inflicting deaths and injuries on them.

37- At 18:00, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces on the outskirts of the town of Houla with a rocket barrage.

38- At 18:00, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces between Kfar Kila and “Metulla” with a rocket barrage.

39- At 18:00, targeted the settlement of “Hatzor” with a rocket barrage.

40- At 18:40, within the framework of the Khaybar series of operations and in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy and with the call “We are at your service, Nasrallah”, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Ramat David” air base with a qualitative missile.

41- At 19:00, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces in the “Beit Hillel” base with a rocket barrage.

42- At 19:30, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces in the settlement of “Manara” with a rocket barrage.

43- At 19:30, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces at the Kfar Kila crossing with a rocket barrage.

44- At 20:00, targeted the settlement of “Katzrin” with a rocket barrage.

45- At 21:30, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces in the settlement of “Kfar Giladi” with a rocket barrage.

46- At 21:40, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces in the settlement of “Misgav Am” with a rocket barrage.

47- At 21:45, targeted a gathering of enemy “Israeli” forces near the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills with a rocket barrage.

48- At 22:20, targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a rocket barrage.