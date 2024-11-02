The Iraqi Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on a vital “Israeli” target in northern occupied Palestine

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on Saturday, on a vital “Israeli” target in northern occupied Palestine, using drones.

In a statement, the resistance explained that “the operations are part of its ongoing resistance against the occupation and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon. It is also a response to the massacres committed by the occupiers against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The statement emphasized the continued escalation of operations against Israeli strongholds, stating that attacks will persist at an increasing pace.

On Friday, the Iraqi Resistance carried out six drone attacks on Zionist targets in the Golan Heights and southern and central occupied Palestine.

Additionally, on Thursday, the resistance executed seven drone operations targeting Zionist sites in the Golan Heights and northern, central, and southern occupied Palestinian territories.