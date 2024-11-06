Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem: “Israel Will Cry Out, Our Victory Lies in Battle”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israeli forces would soon “cry out” in the face of Hezbollah’s escalating strikes, emphasizing that only battlefield actions—not diplomacy—will conclude the ongoing conflict. In a televised address on Al-Manar, Sheikh Qassem vowed that Hezbollah’s strength and reach across the entire Zionist entity would secure a definitive victory.

Marking more than 40 days of intense conflict, Sheikh Qassem noted that Hezbollah’s resistance is fully defensive, aimed at safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty and halting Israeli aggression. He underscored that Hezbollah’s preparation for such a confrontation dates back to 2006, highlighting their current readiness with tens of thousands of highly trained fighters committed to a long-term battle.

He condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy, which he claimed intended not only to dismantle Hezbollah but also to reshape the broader Middle East. However, Qassem asserted that Israel underestimated the resistance’s resolve, describing Hezbollah’s fighters as “martyrdom seekers” with formidable capabilities.

Sheikh Qassem called the U.S. presidential election inconsequential to Hezbollah’s stance, asserting that the movement’s strength lies in resilience despite Israel’s military advantage, including support from the U.S. He demanded an end to the aggression as the foundation for any negotiation.

He also condemned the recent Israeli attack on Batroun, urging the Lebanese Army to address Israel’s encroachment on Lebanese territory and coordinate with UNIFIL to uphold sovereignty.