Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives of Lebanese Soldier and Five Civilians Amid Escalating Violence

In a series of intensified airstrikes, Israeli forces have killed one Lebanese army soldier and five civilians, with multiple others injured, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Targeted Strikes on Army and Civilians

The NNA reported that an Israeli drone struck a Lebanese army vehicle on the Borj al-Moulouk-Qalyaa road in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to several others. Concurrently, five civilians were killed in separate air raids on two towns.

Widespread Bombardment with Phosphorus and Artillery

The raids were part of a broader escalation involving a combination of aerial strikes and heavy artillery shelling, including the use of incendiary phosphorus munitions. Overnight, Israeli forces heavily bombarded al-Khiyam and the Marjeyoun district while deploying thermal balloons and illuminating bombs over eastern areas of southern Lebanon.

Rising Tensions and Escalation

The attacks mark a sharp escalation in violence, with civilians and military personnel caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict. The situation has prompted renewed calls for international intervention to prevent further loss of life and to de-escalate hostilities in the region.