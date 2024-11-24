Civilian Wounded in Saudi Gunfire Amid Renewed Border Tensions in Yemen

A civilian was injured by Saudi gunfire in Yemen’s Sa’adah province, marking the latest in a series of attacks attributed to the ongoing US-Saudi aggression against the country. The incident underscores escalating tensions as Saudi Arabia faces criticism for delays in implementing peace commitments with Sana’a.

The border areas of Sa’adah continue to endure repeated assaults by Saudi forces targeting citizens, farms, homes, and properties with various types of weaponry. These attacks have resulted in thousands of casualties, including both fatalities and injuries, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.