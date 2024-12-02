Yemeni Forces Target US Destroyer and Three Ships in Major Missile and Drone Strike

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) launched a significant military operation on Sunday, targeting a US destroyer and three American supply ships in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the YAF spokesperson, confirmed the operation, revealing that a combination of 16 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and a drone were used to strike the American vessels.

The targeted ships included the Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace, all associated with the US Army, along with the American destroyer. This marked a major escalation in Yemen’s ongoing military activities against US interests in the region.