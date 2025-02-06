US and Israel Two Sides of the Same Coin: Yemen’s Government Condemns Trump’s Remarks on Palestinian Displacement

In a statement, the government stressed that Trump must realize that Palestinians are not seeking external refuges but rather their homeland and their right to liberate it. They carry within them an unbreakable will and unwavering determination and will continue their struggle until their legitimate goal is achieved: a free and independent Palestine.

The statement asserted that “Trump must also understand that no matter how loud the voices of falsehood may become, the voice of truth—upholding the Palestinian cause, with Yemen’s voice at the forefront—will remain high, affirming that Palestine is a sacred Arab land, its rightful inhabitants are the Palestinian people, and that Palestine will always remain in the conscience of every free person in this world until the occupation is eradicated.”

The government’s spokesperson and Minister of Information, Hashim Sharaf al-Din, stated in the statement: “The US president, Donald Trump, appeared with a statement that lacks a deep understanding of the psyche of free peoples and reveals a complete ignorance of the resilient Palestinian spirit—one that resembles an olive tree: bearing the fruits of steadfastness despite the harshest winds and deeply rooted in the land despite the fiercest storms.”

The statement added, “His (Trump’s) talk about the ‘necessity of Palestinians permanently leaving Gaza and living elsewhere where they do not face death’ reflects nothing but an appalling ignorance of the Palestinian people’s rich heritage and deep connection to their land.”

The statement argued that “with such remarks, Trump seeks to boost the morale of the Zionist Israelis, who suffered a profound shock that they failed to digest when a million Palestinians returned to their homes in northern Gaza—those who were forcibly displaced during a fifteen-month-long war of extermination, a war that bore witness to the brutality and tyranny of the Israeli enemy.”

It continued, “The enemy believed it had succeeded in erasing the Palestinian identity and uprooting a people steadfast in their land. However, alongside the Americans and complicit Arab regimes, they were astonished to see life return to that blessed land through the return of hearts that love their homeland and believe in their right to a dignified life upon it.”

The government considered this return a “powerful slap in the face of those who thought they had won,” adding that Trump, with his outrageous statement, is merely trying to soften the impact of that slap—but he will not succeed.

“Palestinian resilience is stronger than his miserable dreams, and through their legendary steadfastness and dignified return, Palestinians have demonstrated to the world that remaining and confronting the enemy are inevitable choices, while surrendering their identity is absolutely impossible. They are not mere guests in their homeland, nor are they sheep to be herded into other pastures. They are deep-rooted in the soil of Palestine.”

The Government reaffirmed that Trump’s remarks reinforce a well-established truth: the US and Israel are two sides of the same coin.

“His talk about displacing the Palestinians reminds us of the usurping American psyche, built on land occupation, the killing and displacement of indigenous people, just as was done to the Native Americans.”

It added that this colonial and predatory mentality—dominant among successive US administrations—is clearly reflected in America’s support for the Israeli enemy and its participation in aggression against the Palestinian people. This confirms that both the US and Israel share the same expansionist vision, based on stealing the lands of other nations and subjugating their peoples—revealing their ugly face, which they desperately try to beautify in vain.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside visiting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had said the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere as part of the scheme.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it,” he had noted, saying that Washington could even deploy troops to the territory.

The comments were ensued by widespread international condemnation of any attempt to reshape Gaza without genuine participation of its residents.

Source: Almasirah Website