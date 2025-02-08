Yemeni Political Parties Warn of Trump’s Statements, Call for Action

Yemeni political parties have strongly condemned recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump, warning that his calls for the forced displacement of Gaza’s population and potential US occupation of the territory pose a grave threat to international peace and security.

In a statement issued Friday, anti-aggression political forces denounced Trump’s comments as a blatant violation of international law and Palestinian rights, accusing him of endorsing a colonial agenda that aligns with Israeli occupation policies.

The statement also rejected attempts to frame Gaza as an investment opportunity, calling such proposals an extension of Israel’s long-standing policies of destruction and land theft. Additionally, Yemeni parties criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for these ideas, warning that they expose the expansionist and racist ambitions of the Zionist entity.

The parties urged Arab and Islamic nations, along with the international community and the United Nations, to take immediate steps to prevent any forced displacement of Palestinians and counter these dangerous proposals.

Reaffirming Palestine as a central Arab and Islamic cause, they stressed that such colonial schemes will only fuel Palestinian resistance and strengthen their struggle for freedom, independence, and statehood.