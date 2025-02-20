US-Saudi-Emirati Crimes on This Day: Massacres, Civilian Casualties, and Widespread Destruction

On this day, February 20, multiple Yemeni governorates witnessed intense airstrikes carried out by the US-Saudi-Emirati coalition, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties and extensive destruction of infrastructure and private and public properties.

February 20, 2016: Two civilians were killed and others injured when airstrikes targeted a water tank in Al-Kadra, Al-Mawasit district, Taiz, causing severe damage to a vital water source. The raids also struck various areas in Taiz and Lahj, with cluster bombs dropped between Al-Huwaimi and Al-Shuraijah, destroying homes and public property.

February 20, 2017: Airstrikes targeted homes in Wadi Habab, Sirwah district, Marib, destroying the residence of Ali Mohammed Al-Husseini and damaging nearby houses. Other raids hit Nehm, Dhubab, and Midi, while Apache helicopters launched over 27 missiles on the Midi desert.

February 20, 2018: The coalition bombed the military police building in Al-Mina’a district, Hodeida, in addition to multiple airstrikes on Haradh, Midi, Bakil Al-Mir, and Hiran in Hajjah, while several areas in Sa’dah suffered heavy missile and artillery shelling with cluster bombs.

February 20, 2019: A woman and three children were killed when airstrikes hit a house in Al-Tawaiah, Kushar district, Hajjah. Meanwhile, four women and two children were injured in another attack on Wadi Ghammu, Kuhlan Ash-Sharaf district. In Taiz, three children were wounded by shelling from coalition mercenaries, and a woman was injured by sniper fire in Al-Jabaliya, Hodeida.

These ongoing crimes highlight the brutality of the aggression and its deliberate targeting of civilians, as the world remains silent, exacerbating the suffering of the Yemeni people.