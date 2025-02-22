Police College Delegation Pays Tribute to Martyr Leader in Saada

On Thursday, Brigadier General Hajis Al-Jamai, Director General of the Police College, led a delegation of faculty members and graduates from both the general and special batches to visit the shrine of the martyr leader Sayyid Hussein Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi in Jurf Salman, Maran, Haidan district, Saada province.

The delegation recited Al-Fatiha in honor of the martyr leader and his comrades, who sacrificed their lives defending their land, honor, and national sovereignty against US-Zionist hegemony.

Brigadier General Al-Jamai emphasized that the visit symbolizes loyalty and appreciation for the martyr’s heroic stances. He highlighted its significance in inspiring graduates of the 7th special batch and the 44th general batch to carry forward his Qur’anic mission.

The visiting leaders and graduates expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the martyr’s legacy of courage and resistance. They reaffirmed their commitment to following the Qur’anic path, remaining steadfast in their mission for the sake of Allah, and continuing their support for the oppressed.