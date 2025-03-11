Anti-corruption commission backs Leader over Gaza aid ultimatum, condemns Syrian

The Supreme National Authority for Combating Corruption has expressed its support for the Revolution Leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s announcement, which issued a four-day deadline to Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, the Authority affirmed its backing for the Leader’s “courageous and wise” stance, aimed at supporting the Palestinian cause and the people of Gaza within the context of “al-Aqsa Flood” battle.

The Authority emphasized that this support stems from “religious and humanitarian duty.”

The Authority also condemned the “brutal crimes committed by the Takfiri groups in Syria against defenseless civilians.”

During its meeting, the Authority discussed several other issues and took relevant actions and decisions.