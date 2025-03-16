In Response To US Aggression… Armed Forces Targeted Aircraft Carrier Truman With 18 Missiles, Drone

The American enemy launched a blatant aggression against our country in the past hours with more than 47 airstrikes, targeting several areas in the governorates of Sana’a, Sa’dah, Al Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Ma’rib, and Al Jawf, in which The American enemy committed a number of massacres, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of dozens, In a preliminary toll.

In response to this aggression, the Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its warships in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone.

This operation was jointly carried out by the missile force, the UAV force, and the naval forces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.

With the help of Allah Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and ban its ships in the declared zone of operations until aid and basic needs are delivered to the Gaza Strip.

This American aggression will only increase the steadfastness, faith, and resilience of beloved Yemen and its steadfast, faithful, and struggling peopl