Hundreds Of Thousands Attend Rallies In Yemen To Face US Escalation In Sana’a

Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, witnessed an exceptional march on Monday afternoon, the 17th of Ramadan, under the slogan “We are steadfast with Gaza… and we face US escalation with escalation.” The march is to face US aggression against Yemen, and affirmed Yemen’s steadfast position in support of the Palestinian people.

The unprecedented march and popular mobilization came just hours after Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi called on the Yemeni people to march in Sana’a and other governorates to commemorate the Battle of Badr, support Palestine, and confront US aggression.

The marchers carried Yemeni and Palestinian flags, freedom banners, and banners affirming the Yemeni people’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and their support for Gaza. They condemned the US aggression against their country and affirmed their readiness to confront aggression and escalation with escalation until the American and Zionist enemy abandons their aggression.