FM Sends Protest Letter To Security Council Regarding US Aggression On Yemen

The Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Amer sent a letter of protest and condemnation to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the recent US aggression against Yemen and the rejection of the militarization of the Red Sea.

In the letter, the minister explained Yemen, a member state of the United Nations since September 30, 1947, was subjected to a US military aggression targeting civilians and civilian objects in the capital Sana’a, and the governorates of Saada, Hodeida, Bayda, Dhamar, Marib, Hajjah, and Jawf, resulting in the deaths of 132 people and the injury of 101 others, according to preliminary statistics, most of whom were women, children, and the elderly.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the American aggression is contrary to international law and a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, including paragraph (4) of Article (2) thereof, which stipulates that all members of the Organization shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations, in accordance with the principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes, Mr. Amer explained.

He said, “The United States, which claims to protect international law and the United Nations Charter, is blatantly violating them, practicing political bullying and covering up the crimes and violations of international and humanitarian law that the Israeli enemy has been perpetrating against the Palestinian people for 76 years.”

The minister Amer pointed out that the recent US aggression against Yemen was a desperate attempt to protect the Zionist entity and allow to commit further war crimes and genocide against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the aggression was also a failed attempt to dissuade the Yemeni Republic, its leadership and people, from its position of rejecting the Israeli aggression against Gaza and supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Mr. Amer’s letter affirmed that Sanaa assumed its humanitarian and moral responsibilities by providing the necessary support within its capabilities, including imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy-owned ships or heading towards occupied Palestinian ports, noting that the Yemeni blockade on the Israeli enemy came after the Security Council had failed to fulfill its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security and protect the lives of civilians due to the current state of the Security Council system and membership, which threatens the collapse of the entire United Nations system.

The minister reiterated the Sanaa government’s commitment to maintaining international peace and security, as well as the safety of maritime navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“With the Israeli enemy reneging on the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, halting the flow and entry of humanitarian aid, and closing the land crossings, the Sanaa government announced the resumption of the naval blockade on Israeli ships or those flying the Israeli flag only until the Zionist entity abides by the terms of the agreement and allows the entry of humanitarian aid,” he stated. “This is in light of the continued international failure, especially the Security Council, to stop Israeli crimes.

The Foreign Minister also affirmed that the Sanaa-based government held the United States responsible for the safety of maritime navigation and international trade in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, given that its illegal military presence, which posts a form of occupation and militarization that all coastal states must combat.

Mr. Amer went on to say: “Sanaa’s right to self-defense in accordance with Article No. (51) of the United Nations Charter, which states that nothing in the Charter weakens or diminishes the natural right of states, individually or collectively, to defend themselves if an armed force attacks a member of the United Nations.”

