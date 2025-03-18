Millions Of Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies In defiance Of US, Support of Gaza

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets in the capital, Sana’a, and other provinces on Monday, participating in exceptional million-man rallies to challenge US aggression against Yemen, under the banner of “Steadfast with Gaza, confronting American escalation with escalation.”

They also reiterated their support for the Palestinian people and the resistance in Gaza against the Zionist siege and ongoing genocidal war.

The participants in Monday’s rallies held Yemen’s and Palestine’s flags in addition to banners which underlined solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A strong statement was issued during the rallies affirmed Yemen’s support for its “brothers in Gaza”, particularly in the face of all the dangers they are facing.

“We pride ourselves on our leader’s decision to impose a four-day deadline for humanitarian aid entries into Gaza before imposing the siege on the occupation’s vessels,” the rallies’ statement said, adding “We refuse to be included in the nation’s ‘foam of the flood’, which abandoned its kin to die of starvation and thirst at the hands of its enemy.”

The statement confirmed Yemen’s readiness to confront “all the tyrants of the earth without hesitation or fear and to make every sacrifice for that purpose.”

The Yemeni mass rallies also announced a comprehensive mobilization to confront the aggression and the recent American escalation through military escalation, public mobilization, and economic boycott of the enemies.