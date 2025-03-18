Yemeni Armed Forces Target USS Harry Truman, American Destroyer In Northern Red Sea

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they targeted the American aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” in the northern Red Sea with two cruise missiles and two drones, as well as an American destroyer with a cruise missile and four drones, for the third time in 48 hours.

The Yemeni armed Forces issues the following statement:

“In response to the ongoing brutal American aggression against our country and in remembrance of the Battle of Badr, and continuing the journey of Islam in confronting tyranny and arrogance, the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out these operations:

Over the past hours, the Yemeni Armed Forces successfully targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” in the northern Red Sea with two cruise missiles and two drones. Additionally, an American destroyer was targeted with a cruise missile and four drones.

This marks the third time within 48 hours that the aircraft carrier has been targeted, causing the enemy to experience confusion, prompting many of its warships to retreat toward the northern Red Sea. A planned airstrike against our country was also thwarted.

The American aggressor is responsible for all the repercussions resulting from the militarization of the Red Sea and the expansion of the confrontation, as it continues its aggression against Yemen, which negatively impacts international shipping routes.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize that they will not cease targeting all enemy objectives in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf until the aggression against our country ends. They are prepared, relying on Allah, to confront any American or Israeli escalation in the coming hours and days.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the people of our great Yemeni nation who responded today to the call of the Leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, may Allah protect him, on the Day of Al-Furqan, the anniversary of the Battle of Badr, to reaffirm our faith and jihadist stance in support of the Palestinian people and rejection of American aggression against our nation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and reaffirm that they will continue to block the passage of Israeli ships from the declared operational area until the siege on Gaza is lifted.”