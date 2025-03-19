100 African Militants Arrive At UAE-Run Camp On Abd Al-Kuri Island In Socotra

At least 100 African militants have reportedly arrived on Abd al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago, coinciding with the visit of Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) to Socotra Island, Almahriah Net reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the militants are stationed in a camp prepared by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in secret cooperation with “Israel”.

The sources revealed that the fighters were transported from various Somali regions as the first batch to the island, sparking security concerns among the local residents.

Field reports and analyses indicate that the camp established on Abd al-Kuri Island is a joint Israeli-UAE military base, designed to conduct military operations against Sana’a forces.

Given its unique geographical location and proximity to international maritime routes, Socotra Island serves as a strategic hub capable of supporting military or intelligence operations against regional actors.