Armed Forces Target Aircraft Carrier “Truman” For The Fourth Time Within 72 Hours

After resuming our support operations for the oppressed Palestinian people, the Armed Forces detected hostile military movements in the Red Sea in preparation for launching a large-scale air attack on our country.

In retaliation to that, the missile , naval , and UAV forces carried out a joint military operation using a number of cruise missiles and drones, targeting the aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” and a number of enemy warships, which led to the thwarting and failure of that attack.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

This targeting of a the US aircraft carrier is the fourth within 72 hours.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that the US aggression will not deter the steadfast and struggling Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people.

They affirm that they will escalate their military operations against the Zionist enemy unless the brutal aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

Sana’a,