Foreign Ministry Condemns Fresh Zionist Aggression Against Civilians In Gaza

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned in the resumption of the Zionist entity’s aggression against citizens in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the Zionist aggression threatened security and stability in the region and the world, confirming that the Zionist entity did not abide by covenants and agreements and disregards international laws.

“The United States of America, which encouraged the enemy entity to persist in this and gave it the green light to commit the most heinous crimes, is the perpetrator and facilitator of the Zionist entity’s perpetration of genocide in Gaza,” the statement added.

It called on Arab and Islamic countries to take firm stances against the Zionist aggression in Gaza.

The ministry’s statement called for the Security Council to assume its role in compelling the usurping enemy entity to abide by the ceasefire agreement, halt its aggression, and lift the Zionist siege on the Palestinian people, in addition to end the Zionist occupation of Palestine and bring Zionist war criminals to international justice.

It reiterated Yemen’s continued support for the grievance of the Palestinian people by all possible means.