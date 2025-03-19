Grand Mufti of Oman: We Salute The Brave Yemeni Heroes

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, praised the Yemeni position in support of Gaza and Palestine.

In a post on the “X” platform, Al-Khalili said, “We salute the brave Yemeni heroes who spoke and fulfilled their promises, and who made threats and carried them out. We ask God to grant them success in defending the truth at a time when its supporters are few.

Whoever is with God, God is with him. Glory be to God, to His Messenger, and to the believers.”