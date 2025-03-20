Tourism sector condemns US aggression targeting civilians

Sana’a – The tourism sector in the capital condemned in the strongest terms the US aggression’s crimes against civilians and the targeting of civilian objects, including a banquet hall in a residential neighborhood in the capital, Sana’a.

In a statement—a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba)—the sector condemned the US aggression’s raids on a banquet hall under construction in a residential neighborhood in the capital, resulting in the injury of seven women and two children and significant damage to several residential buildings.