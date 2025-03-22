Bin Habtoor Welcomes Participants in Third Conference

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, welcomed Yemen’s distinguished guests from the Arab world, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and North America to Sana’a to participate in the third conference, “Palestine: The Central Issue of the Nation.”

In his speech at the conference, which began today in Sana’a, Dr. bin Habtoor conveyed to all participants the greetings of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council.

He emphasized that the Palestinian cause is the cause of all free people around the world, whose representatives, some of whom have come to Sana’a to participate with Yemeni researchers and specialists in this broad scientific event.