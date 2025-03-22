Central Bank Of Yemen Holds Saudi Regime Responsible For Mercenaries’ Threats To Banking Sector

A senior source at the Central Bank of Yemen has warned the mercenaries of the aggression against continuing their harassment and threats toward Yemeni banks.

The source stated that these actions are part of a broader scheme aimed at destabilizing Yemen’s national economy, exploiting the so-called American designation to intimidate the banking sector.

These efforts, the source emphasized, are being carried out under direct orders from their Saudi and Emirati sponsors, in service of the American enemy.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the source explained that the mercenaries of the American-Saudi aggression are using the so-called American classification as a tool of coercion and fear. Their objective is to force banks into compliance, threatening to report non-compliant institutions to their backers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who would then coordinate with the American enemy to place them on sanctions lists.

The source further noted that these mercenaries have repeatedly threatened to impose a blockade on Yemeni airports and ports.

He emphasized that such actions serve the interests of the American and Zionist enemy, retaliating against Yemen’s principled stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and advocating for the Palestinian cause.

The source also highlighted that Saudi-backed mercenaries have openly expressed their readiness to counter the blockade imposed on the Zionist entity by Yemen, aligning themselves with the American and Israeli enemies.

He reiterated that the mercenaries of the aggression would not take any action without direct orders from their sponsors in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Past experiences have made it clear to the Yemeni people that these mercenaries operate solely at the behest of the aggressor nations, advancing American and Israeli interests.

The source affirmed that Yemen’s economic front remains resolute, bolstered by divine support, the efforts of state institutions, and public awareness. He assured that the Central Bank is actively working to protect the banking sector from the extortion attempts carried out by the mercenaries of aggression.

“State institutions are acting responsibly, prioritizing the interests of the Yemeni people above all else, and will not allow any harm to their economic and living conditions,” the source added.

He also emphasized that any actions carried out by the mercenaries—whether independently or with the involvement of the American enemy—will be held accountable by the Saudi regime, which will face the repercussions.

He asserted that these actions represent a clear violation of the truce agreement and a direct breach of all prior agreements, for which Saudi Arabia must take full responsibility.