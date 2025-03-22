Government Spokesperson: Trump’s Empty Threats Won’t Deter Yemen’s Support For Palestine

Spokesperson for the Government, Hashim Sharafuddin, affirmed that Trump’s empty threats will not deter the free people of Yemen from their stance in support of Gaza, with Ansarullah at the forefront.

In a statement to the Saba News Agency, the government spokesperson stated, “Just as the usurping Zionist entity targets the entire Palestinian people in Gaza and then claims it is only targeting Hamas, Trump is trying to claim that the new American aggression on Yemen is solely targeting Ansarullah.”

He described Trump’s foolish statement about “eliminating Ansarullah” as a desperate attempt to justify the brutal aggression America is carrying out against Yemen. The entire world knows that the US harbors resentment toward the Yemeni people for their humanitarian, moral, and religious stance in defending the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and for rejecting the American-Zionist conspiracy to violate Arab nations and their peoples.

He added, “We also recall his desperate attempt during his first aggression and siege on our people, as part of the international coalition that targeted our entire population since 2015 with British, Saudi, and Emirati participation, when he was singing the same tired tune.”

The Minister of Information emphasized that there is no right or justification that legitimizes the American enemy’s aggression against any Yemeni, and that the proud Yemeni people will not be intimidated by anything.