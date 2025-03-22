Palestine-2 Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Strikes Israeli Enemy Target In Yaffa

The Yemeni missile force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting an Israeli military target south of the occupied Yaffa region with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully achieving its goal.

The Yemeni armed forces issued the following statement:

“In solidarity and support for the oppressed Palestinian people, and in response to the massacres committed by the criminal Zionist enemy against our brothers in Gaza, the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a military objective of the “Israeli” enemy located south of occupied Yaffa. The attack was executed using a hypersonic ballistic missile of type Palestine-2, successfully achieving its objective, by the grace of Allah.

This operation is the second within 24 hours.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces supporting Gaza will not cease as long as the American aggression persists. These operations, along with the enforced blockade on “Israeli” maritime navigation, will continue until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.”