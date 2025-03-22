SNP Condemns The Continued US Aggression On Yemen

The Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SNP) condemned the US aggression against Yemen, considering it a full-fledged crime that involves legitimizing terrorism and committing massacres against humanity.

“We strongly condemn the continuation of the barbaric US aggression on the Yemeni capital Sana’a and many provinces,” the statement issued by the party’s media dean, Maan Hamia, said.

The party’s statement added that this blatant aggression against Yemen is in the context of the policies of arrogance and criminality pursued by the United States to subjugate countries and peoples that resist terrorism and stand for the right in the face of occupation and aggression.

The statement emphasized that “Yemen stands by the side of our people in Palestine and supports them in the face of Zionist aggression, a position that should be taken by all countries, especially those that claim to defend human rights and claim to respect international , humanitarian conventions and laws, because what the Zionist enemy is doing is a war of extermination ,

described crimes against our people in Gaza , Palestine, and the whole world must assume its responsibilities to stop this continuous extermination.”

The SNP statement stressed that “the US aggression against Yemen, the destruction of its facilities and the killing of its people, gives the Zionist enemy an open license to continue its crimes and massacres against the Palestinians and its aggression against Lebanon and the Levant.”

“This confirms that the United States is a primary sponsor of all massacres and terrorist crimes against our people, and is working to stabilize the global unilateralism system by liquidating just causes, subjugating free peoples, and threatening countries that believe that maintaining international peace and security requires a new multipolar world,” according to the statement.

The statement concluded by noting that “the whole world, and all of humanity, is facing a serious challenge, represented by the project of American hegemony and arrogance, for which the Zionist enemy, with its criminality and racism, is the main tool. Therefore, confronting this dangerous project requires international condemnation of the Zionist-American aggression and the massacres committed, rejection of the plans of liquidation, displacement , subjugation, support for the resistance of our people and all peoples struggling to liberate their land from occupation and hegemony.”