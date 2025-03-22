US Aggression Targets Kathib Al Hudaydah & Safraa Sa’dah

US enemy aircraft launched several raids targeting the governorates of Al Hudaydah and Sa’dah.

A security source in Al Hudaydah said that the US aggression launched four raids on the Al Katheeb area in the Mina district.

The US aggression also targeted the Al Asayed area in the Al Safra’a district in Sa’dah governorate. The day before yesterday, the US aggression targeted a wedding hall under construction in a densely populated residential neighborhood in the center of the capital, Sana’a.

It also targeted the Al Shaab livestock farm in the Al Hazm district in Al Jawf governorate, killing a number of sheep.

