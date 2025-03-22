Zionist Enemy Launches 20 Raids On Lebanon

Lebanese sources reported on Saturday that the Israeli occupation army launched 20 raids on southern Lebanon, and that Israeli artillery shelled several towns in the south.

The shelling targeted Kfar Kila, Houla, Markaba, the northwestern neighborhood of Yahmar al-Shaqif, in addition to the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit and Arnoun.

Air raid sirens sounded for the second time within minutes in the settlement of Metulla in the Galilee Panhandle, on the border with Lebanon, followed by explosions in the area.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards settlements in northern occupied Palestine.