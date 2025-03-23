Al-Houthi Comments On US Plan To Send Reinforcements Into War Against Yemen

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, described the United States’ announcement of sending reinforcements to support its unlawful operations in Yemen as “bolstering American terrorism in the region, a lawless rampage, and a blatant violation of international law.”

In a post on “X”, al-Houthi emphasized that this move is “proof of the failure of the USS Truman and its accompanying forces” and that it “will not achieve its mission, just like its predecessors.”

He further stated that “opening the crossings to Gaza and stopping the aggression is a zero-cost endeavor that does not require the money of American taxpayers.”