US Launches 22 More airstrikes On Three Yemeni Provinces

US aggression aircraft intensified its airstrikes raids on Yemen, launching 22 airstrikes on the governorates of Sana’a, Ma’rib, and Hodeidah.

In Sana’a province, the US aircraft conducted six airstrikes on the Jarban area in Sanhan District, and five others on the Al-Jumaymah area in Bani Hushaysh District, according local sources.

Additionally, US warplanes launched two airstrikes on Kamaran Island in Hodeida province.

In Ma’rib province, the aggression aircraft carried out five airstrikes on Majzar District, two airstrikes on the Kawfal area in Sirwah, and two airstrikes on the Jubah district.

On Monday evening, the aggression warplanes conducted five airstrikes on the Harib district, targeting the Al-Jafrah area.