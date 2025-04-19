Abdulsalam: US Aggression On Ras Issa Reveals Criminal And Savage American Nature

The head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, denounced the American attack on the Ras Issa facility in Hodeidah as a “cowardly act of aggression,” and a “major scandal for the US military.”

In a post on the “X” platform, on Friday, Abdulsalam stated that “American criminality affects all aspects of Yemeni people’s interests.”

He confirmed that the US aggression on the port left dozens of martyrs and wounded, in addition to destroying several oil tankers.

Abdulsalam added that the horrific American crime against innocent civilians and civilian facilities exposes the hypocrisy of America’s military superiority claims.

He pointed out that this crime reveals a deeply criminal and savage American nature