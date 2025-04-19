Abu Obeida: Body Of Martyr Tasked With Guarding Edan Alexander Retrieved

Hamas military spokesman announced that Al-Qassam Brigades fighters were able to retrieve a martyr who was tasked with securing Edan Alexander

In a statement, Abu Obeida added that Edan’s fate and the other fighters securing him remain unknown.

He added, “We are trying to protect all captives and preserve their lives despite the brutality of the aggression. However, their lives are in danger due to the criminal bombing operations carried out by the enemy army.”

“The occupation lies in its claim of inhumane treatment of its prisoners and fabricates false testimonies from former prisoners, with the aim spreading false propaganda against the Palestinian resistance and covering up the scandal of its killing of a number of its own prisoners, and causing the continued suffering of the rest,” Abu Obeida stressed.