Al-Houthi: US Bombing Of Ras Issa A Criminal Act Of Terrorism

Senior Political Council Member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi affirmed that America’s crimes in Yemen constitute war crimes, involving deliberate, premeditated, and intentional targeting.

In a post on X, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi stated, “America, through its illegal aggression, is targeting civilian infrastructure, the latest of which was the war crime at Ras Issa Port.” He described the attack on Ras Issa Port as “a fully-fledged terrorist crime that is utterly condemnable.”

He further clarified that “the aggression and crimes committed by America in Yemen are part of a dirty mission to support the [Zionist] entity in the genocide of Gaza.”

On Thursday evening, the American enemy committed a massacre against civilians and workers at the Ras Issa port in Al-Hudaydah province, launching 14 airstrikes on the port facilities and oil and gas tankers. This resulted in the martyrdom of more than 80 civilians and the injury of 160 others, according to preliminary figures from the Ministry of Health.